Transactions

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced T David Bakhtiari is downgraded to out for game against Houston. Signed LB James Burgess from Atlanta practice squad. Activated LB Lamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden and DL Billy Winn to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones form injured reserve. Waived DE Jessie Lemonier and WR Jason Moore. Promoted RB Troymaine Pope to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated C David Andrews from injured reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and DL Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims and OL Cam Clark from injured reserve. Promoted K/P Sergio Castillo and LB Bryce Hager to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a new contract. Promoted Trey Edmunds and LB Jayrone Elliot to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Dane Cruishank from injured reserve. Elevated LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry from the practice squad.