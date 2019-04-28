BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 27.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jimenez and RHPs Nate Jones and Ryan Burr on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Willians Astudillo on the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired LHP Jerry Blevins from Oakland for cash considerations.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the 10-day injured list.
NEW YORK METS — Designated C Travis d'Arnaud for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed 1B Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day IL.
