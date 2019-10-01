BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced bench coach Josh Paul and pitching coach Doug White will not return for the 2020 season.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Fired hitting coach Turner Ward. Named Caleb Cotham assistant pitching coach and director of pitching.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Pharoh Cooper. Released DL Miles Brown.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Tim Williams.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Bradley Sowell. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS signed LB B.J. Bello to the practice squad and released LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. The
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted TE Stephen Anderson from the practice squad. Placed TE Sean Culkin on IR. Signed DB Quenton Meeks, TE Matt Sokol and DE Jeff Holland to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch and WR Cameron Meredith. Released LB Scooby Wright from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Golden Tate from the exempt list. Signed LB Josiah Tauaefa from the practice squad. Claimed DE Chris Peace off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Placed LB Ryan Connelly on IR. Released WR Bennie Fowler and TJ Jones. Signed WR Da'Mari Scott and LB Devante Downs to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Jamal Davis II to the practice squad. Released DL Lyndon Johnson from their practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Robert Davis. Released CB Adonis Alexander from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended San Jose F Evander Kane three games for abuse of an official during a Sept. 29 preseason game at Vegas.
NHLPA — Lee Stempniak announced his retirement.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian, D Brandon Montour and D Matt Hunwick and G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on IR.
COLLEGE
GRINNELL — Canceled the remainder of its season because of injuries that reduced its roster to 28 players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.