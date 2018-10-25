Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Rocco Baldelli manager.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Charlie Montoyo manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Fired pitching coach Lee Tunnell and trainer Dan Wright. Announced the resignation of hitting coach Darnell Coles.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Claimed G Buay Tuach and C Adam Woodbury off waivers from Capital City.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad and QB Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released G Will House from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Marko Myers froim the practice squad. Signed CB Javien Elliott to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Upheld the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Nate Schmidt to a six-year contract extension.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments