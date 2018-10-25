BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Rocco Baldelli manager.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Charlie Montoyo manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Fired pitching coach Lee Tunnell and trainer Dan Wright. Announced the resignation of hitting coach Darnell Coles.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Claimed G Buay Tuach and C Adam Woodbury off waivers from Capital City.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad and QB Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released G Will House from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Marko Myers froim the practice squad. Signed CB Javien Elliott to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Upheld the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Nate Schmidt to a six-year contract extension.
