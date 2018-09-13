Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day DL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville F Austin Watson for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Tyler Seguin to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Signed D Ben Gleason to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Robby Fabbri off injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Erik Karlsson and F Francis Perron from Ottawa for a 2019 or 2020 first-round draft pick; a 2019 second-round draft pick; F Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers; D Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks.

