BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day DL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Nashville F Austin Watson for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Tyler Seguin to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Signed D Ben Gleason to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Robby Fabbri off injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Erik Karlsson and F Francis Perron from Ottawa for a 2019 or 2020 first-round draft pick; a 2019 second-round draft pick; F Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers; D Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks.
