BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta one game for inappropriate conduct following a replay review during a Sept. 21 game.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez from the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
NBA — Fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 for violating rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad. Peplace DT Harrison Phillips on IR.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Bryan Witzmann.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Signed CB Deante Burton to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB-PR Marcus Sherels and WR Laquon Treadwell. Placed WR-PR Chad Beebe on IR. Waived LB Devante Downs.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Dakota Allen. Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived C Casey Dunn. Released DT T.Y. McGill.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Mikey Anderson, F Martin Frk and G Cal Petersen to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Bouramman to Florida for future considerations.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded D Joel Edmundson and F Dominik Bokk to Carolina for D Justin Faulk.
COLLEGE
BROWN — Named Brian Fleming assistant women's basketball coach.
IOWA STATE — Announced men's sophomore transfer basketball guard Rasir Bolton was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
SAINT AUGUSTINE'S — Named Okesa Smith and Reginald Cooper interim head football coaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.