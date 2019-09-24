Clip art sports

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta one game for inappropriate conduct following a replay review during a Sept. 21 game.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 for violating rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad. Peplace DT Harrison Phillips on IR.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Signed CB Deante Burton to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB-PR Marcus Sherels and WR Laquon Treadwell. Placed WR-PR Chad Beebe on IR. Waived LB Devante Downs.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Dakota Allen. Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived C Casey Dunn. Released DT T.Y. McGill.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Mikey Anderson, F Martin Frk and G Cal Petersen to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Bouramman to Florida for future considerations.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded D Joel Edmundson and F Dominik Bokk to Carolina for D Justin Faulk.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Brian Fleming assistant women's basketball coach.

IOWA STATE — Announced men's sophomore transfer basketball guard Rasir Bolton was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.

SAINT AUGUSTINE'S — Named Okesa Smith and Reginald Cooper interim head football coaches.

