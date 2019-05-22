BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Xavier Cedeño on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).
COLLEGE
MINNESOTA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced it will remove St. Thomas (Minn.) as a member in two years for competitive purposes.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Saah Nimley assistant men's basketball coach.
IOWA — Named Billy Taylor assistant men's basketball coach.
MICHIGAN — Named Juwan Howard men's basketball coach to a five-year contract.
OHIO STATE — Announced junior men's basketball F Justin Sueing is transferring from California.
WISCONSIN — Named Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton assistant women's basketball coach.
