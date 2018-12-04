BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator and Utah C Rudy Gobert $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.
CHICAGO BULLS — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Randy Brown. Promoted director of player development Shawn Respert to assistant coach. Named Dean Cooper assistant coach.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Announced the San Francisco 49ers LS Kyle Nelson has been suspended 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Mike Iupati, WR Christian Kirk and DT Olsen Pierre on injured reserve. Signed DE Vontarrius Dora and WR Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WRs Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Placed C Russell Bodine on injured reserve. Signed DE Mike Love and CB Denzel Rice from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Jamar Taylor. Waived T Cyrus Kouandjio.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on injured reserve. Signed LB Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad and Ss Tray Matthews and Jason Thompson to the practice squad. Announced associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss and interim head coach Joe Philbin have left team.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE A.J. Derby on injured reserve. Claimed DB Dee Delaney off waivers.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Fadol Borwn. Signed DE Damontre' Moore.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Justin Hunter on injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Evan Clarke and Kenny Lawler, RB Johnny Augustine and DE Patrick Choudja.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Approved the addition of a franchise in Seattle to begin play in 2021.
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — Announced QB Cole Kelley will transfer.
BROWN — Named James Perry football coach.
CHARLOTTE — Named Will Healy football coach.
KENTUCKY STATE — Fired football coach John L. Smith. Named Kevin Weston as interim football coach.
LOUISVILLE — Named Scott Satterfield football coach.
MARYLAND — Named Mike Locksley football coach.
MISSISSIPPI — WR A.J. Brown will enter the NFL draft.
OHIO STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Urban Meyer. Promoted co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day to head coach, effective at the end of the season.
