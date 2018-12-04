Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator and Utah C Rudy Gobert $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

CHICAGO BULLS — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Randy Brown. Promoted director of player development Shawn Respert to assistant coach. Named Dean Cooper assistant coach.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Announced the San Francisco 49ers LS Kyle Nelson has been suspended 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Mike Iupati, WR Christian Kirk and DT Olsen Pierre on injured reserve. Signed DE Vontarrius Dora and WR Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WRs Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Placed C Russell Bodine on injured reserve. Signed DE Mike Love and CB Denzel Rice from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Jamar Taylor. Waived T Cyrus Kouandjio.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on injured reserve. Signed LB Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad and Ss Tray Matthews and Jason Thompson to the practice squad. Announced associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss and interim head coach Joe Philbin have left team.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE A.J. Derby on injured reserve. Claimed DB Dee Delaney off waivers.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Fadol Borwn. Signed DE Damontre' Moore.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Justin Hunter on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Evan Clarke and Kenny Lawler, RB Johnny Augustine and DE Patrick Choudja.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Approved the addition of a franchise in Seattle to begin play in 2021.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Announced QB Cole Kelley will transfer.

BROWN — Named James Perry football coach.

CHARLOTTE — Named Will Healy football coach.

KENTUCKY STATE — Fired football coach John L. Smith. Named Kevin Weston as interim football coach.

LOUISVILLE — Named Scott Satterfield football coach.

MARYLAND — Named Mike Locksley football coach.

MISSISSIPPI — WR A.J. Brown will enter the NFL draft.

OHIO STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Urban Meyer. Promoted co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day to head coach, effective at the end of the season.

