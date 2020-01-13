Transactions

BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, fined the Astros $5 million and forfeited the Astros' next two first- and second-round draft picks for sign stealing. Suspended former Houston assistant general manager Brandon Taubman through the 2020 World Series for inappropriate conduct in the clubhouse.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Alfonso Rivas to the Chicago Cubs for INF/OF Tony Kemp.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF David Peralta on a three-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Kevin Stefanski coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times.
COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Extended football coach Herm Edwards' contract through the 2024 season.
NC-WILMINGTON — Fired C.B. McGrath football coach.
OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Theo Howard is transferring from UCLA.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator.