Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, fined the Astros $5 million and forfeited the Astros' next two first- and second-round draft picks for sign stealing. Suspended former Houston assistant general manager Brandon Taubman through the 2020 World Series for inappropriate conduct in the clubhouse.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Alfonso Rivas to the Chicago Cubs for INF/OF Tony Kemp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF David Peralta on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Kevin Stefanski coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Extended football coach Herm Edwards' contract through the 2024 season.

NC-WILMINGTON — Fired C.B. McGrath football coach.

OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Theo Howard is transferring from UCLA.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator.

