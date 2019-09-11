BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Announced senior vice president of amateur scouting and player development Jason McLeod will become senior vice president of player personnel.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Abdullah Anderson. Claimed TE J.P. Holtz off waivers from Washington.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived QB Jeff Driskel from IR with an injury settlement.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR River Cracraft. Placed WR Tim Patrick on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad. Released QB Chad Kanoff from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — SIgned CB Phillip Gaines. Released CB Aaron Colvin.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse. Signed DBs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Released OL Colby Gossett from the practice squad. Traded WR Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR TJ Jones. Placed LB Kareem Martin on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed LW Kevin Fiala to a two-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.