BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Xander Bogaerts to a six-year contract for 2020-25.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton and INF Miguel Andujar on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Clint Frazier and INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred RHP Hunter Strickland from the 10- to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF Daniel Murphy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday, March 30.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Matt Wisler from Cincinnati for RHP Diomar Lopez.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Isaac Humphries for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB Aaron Lynch to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Ricardo Louis and DBs Derrick Kindred and Howard Wilson. Signed DL Trevon Coley, WR Rashard Higgins and DBs Juston Burris and Jermaine Whitehead. Traded DL Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City for S Eric Murray.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Brett Jones.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Cedrick Lang.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed CB Daryl Worley.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released S Morgan Burnett.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Announced the retirement of men's basketball coach Rick Byrd.

CREIGHTON — Sophomore C Samson Froling has left the men's basketball team.

IOWA STATE — Freshman G Talen Horton-Tucker declared for the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Agreed to terms a long-term contract with men's basketball coach John Calipari.

LA SALLE — Named Andrew Kroger women's volleyball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Placed women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell, associate head women's basketball coach Andrew Calder and assistant women's basketball coaches Sylvia Crawley and Bett Shelby on paid administrative leave. Freshman F Nassir Little declared for the NBA draft.

UTSA — Named David Rosen director of football player personnel.

