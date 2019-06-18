BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton and 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL; Buxton retroactive to Saturday and Adrianza to Monday.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Trent Yawney assistant coach.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Justin Braun to Philadelphia for a 2019 second- and third-round draft picks.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Braydon Coburn to a two-year contract.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR — Suspended Johnny Sauter one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during Sunday's Truck Series race in Iowa.
COLLEGE
WICHITA STATE — Dismissed F Teddy Allen from the men's basketball team.
