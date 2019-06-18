Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton and 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL; Buxton retroactive to Saturday and Adrianza to Monday.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Trent Yawney assistant coach.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Justin Braun to Philadelphia for a 2019 second- and third-round draft picks.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Braydon Coburn to a two-year contract.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Suspended Johnny Sauter one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during Sunday's Truck Series race in Iowa.

COLLEGE

WICHITA STATE — Dismissed F Teddy Allen from the men's basketball team.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments