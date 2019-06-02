Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL). Reinstated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Sent OF Nelson Cruz to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Jay Bruce and cash to Philadelphia for INF Jake Scheiner.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Jeanmar Gomez.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Tony Barnette to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez and RHP Jhoulys Chacín on the 10-day IL.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments