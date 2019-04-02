BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded C Andrew Susac to the Kansas City Royals for cash.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Kevin Pillar to San Francisco for INF Alen Hanson and RHPs Juan De Paula and Derek Law, and OF Rodrigo Orozco to San Diego for OF Socrates Brito.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on an eight-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State F Draymon Green $35,000 and G Stephen Curry $25,000 for public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating and Golden State F Kevin Durant $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Fired president Ernie Grunfeld.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Benny Cunningham and OT Josh Wells.
Alliance of American Football
AAF — Announced the league suspended operations.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with coach Jeff Blashill on a two-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Blake Lizotte to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior G Ky Bowman declared for the NBA draft.
