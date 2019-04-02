Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded C Andrew Susac to the Kansas City Royals for cash.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Kevin Pillar to San Francisco for INF Alen Hanson and RHPs Juan De Paula and Derek Law, and OF Rodrigo Orozco to San Diego for OF Socrates Brito.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on an eight-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State F Draymon Green $35,000 and G Stephen Curry $25,000 for public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating and Golden State F Kevin Durant $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Fired president Ernie Grunfeld.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Benny Cunningham and OT Josh Wells.

Alliance of American Football

AAF — Announced the league suspended operations.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with coach Jeff Blashill on a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Blake Lizotte to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior G Ky Bowman declared for the NBA draft.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments