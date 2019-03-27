BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Drew VerHagen on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Justin Upton on the 10-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHPs Matt Magill, Addison Reed, LHP Gabriel Moya, and 3B Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt and 1B Matt Olson on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Ichiro Suzuki on the voluntarily retired list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Dalton Pompey on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Acquired INF Jesus Lopez and international signing bonus pool space from the Oakland Athletics for INF Kendrys Morales and cash considerations.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of 1B Mark Reynolds from Albuquerque (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Koda Glover, INF Howie Kendrick and OF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Suspended F Jordan Bell one game for conduct detrimental to the team.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Kerry Wynn to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S George Iloka to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Carl Dahlstrom on a two-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Named Nate Oats men's basketball coach.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Anita Howard women's basketball coach.
GEORGIA STATE — Promoted assistant men's basketball coach Travis Williams to interim head coach.
SAN FRANCISCO — Promoted men's associate basketball coach, Todd Golden, to men's basketball coach.
TENNESSEE — Fired women's basketball coach Holly Warlick.
UNLV — Named T.J. Otzelberger men's basketball coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Named Kyle Smith men's basketball coach and signed him to a six-year contract.
