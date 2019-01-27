BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Strickland on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 15.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA — Named David Turner defensive line coach.
