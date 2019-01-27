Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Strickland on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 15.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Named David Turner defensive line coach.

