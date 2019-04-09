BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Pittsburgh RHP Chris Archer five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich. Suspended Cincinnati OF Yasiel Puig two games and Cincinnati manager David Bell one game and fined them undisclosed amounts for their aggressive actions during the incident.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Announced the retirement of F Dirk Nowitzki.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Claimed G Rodney McGruder off waivers from Miami.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed Gs Jordan McRae and Tarik Phillips.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Adrian Clayborn to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tony McRae to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE DeMarcus Lawrence to a five-year contract through 2023 and DT Shakir Soto.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named La'Roi Glover assistant defensive line coach and Chris Caminiti senior coaching assistant.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G Michael Dunn, LBs Jayrone Elliott and Tyrone Holmes, RB Kenneth Farrow, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, WR Reece Horn and DT Joey Mbu.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Karter Schult.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended D Slava Voynov for the 2019-20 season and the 2020 playoffs for acts of domestic violence.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Junior G Jared Harper will enter the NBA Draft.
GEORGIA TECH — Named Nell Fortner women's basketball coach.
KENTUCKY — Sophomore F PJ Washington will enter the NBA draft.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced women's basketball players, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Bianca Jackson and LaDazhia Williams will transfer.
ST. JOHN'S — Announced the resignation of men's basketball coach Chris Mullin.
TENNESSEE — Junior F Grant Williams will enter the NBA draft. Named Kellie Harper women's basketball coach.
UCLA — Named Mick Cronin men's basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.