BASEBALL
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired president Frank Coonelly.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined LA Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Tyrone Wallace off waivers.
NEW YOK KNICKS — Signed F Ivan Rabb to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Trevor Williams. Signed RBs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Demone Harris to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on IR. Waived OT Caleb Benenoch. Signed WR DeAndrew White. Signed WR Braxton Miller to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on IR. Signed RB Paul Perkins.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed CB Phillip Gaines on IR. Released TE Logan Paulsen. Signed GTE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Donald Payne. Signed LB Sutton Smith to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR De'Anthony Thomas. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Forrest Lamp on IR. Released OT Tyree St. Louis. Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Signed WR Jalen Guyton to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Jordan Richards and TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed DB Justin Bethel. Signed OL Aaron Monteiro to the practice squad. Placed WR Josh Gordon on injured reserve.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Kasim Edebali. Signed OL Kyle Kalis to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LS Garrison Sanborn.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Derick Roberson to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded F Aleksi Saarela to Florida for D Ian McCoshen. Placed D Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve.
