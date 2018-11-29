BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Chelsor Cuthbert, LHP Brian Flynn and RHP Jesse Hahn to one-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired INF Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations or a player to be named.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired LHP Ricardo Sánchez from Atlanta for cash considerations. Released RHP Casey Lawrence.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed OF-1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from the New York Mets.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Rusin on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Kyle Korver to Utah for G Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will Holden. Placed OL Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami's practice squad. Released QB Charles Kanoff.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith. Placed OT Jake Fisher on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Ben Street.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Philadelphia.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Scott Darling and F Valentin Zykov on waivers.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Nikita Soshnikov.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Fired football coach Scottie Montgomery.
TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.