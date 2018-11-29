Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Chelsor Cuthbert, LHP Brian Flynn and RHP Jesse Hahn to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired INF Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations or a player to be named.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired LHP Ricardo Sánchez from Atlanta for cash considerations. Released RHP Casey Lawrence.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed OF-1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from the New York Mets.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Rusin on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Kyle Korver to Utah for G Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will Holden. Placed OL Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami's practice squad. Released QB Charles Kanoff.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith. Placed OT Jake Fisher on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Ben Street.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Philadelphia.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Scott Darling and F Valentin Zykov on waivers.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Nikita Soshnikov.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Fired football coach Scottie Montgomery.

TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments