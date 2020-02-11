Transactions
Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF Cesar Puello to minor league contracts.TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.

