Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF Cesar Puello to minor league contracts.TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.