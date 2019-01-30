BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Martín Pérez to a one-year contract.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Mark Reynolds on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with RHP Brandon Maurer and OF J.B. Shuck.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Jack McKeon senior adviser to the general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Named T.C. McCartney quarterbacks coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Alvis Whitted wide receivers coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Chris Strausser offensive line coach and Jason Michael tight ends coach.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Rob Ryan inside linebackers coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Ryan Murphy from the Minnesota Wild for D Michael Kapla.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Placed Arizona's swimming and diving program on two years' probation for multiple recruiting violations by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Brad Hurlbut director of athletics.
N.C. STATE — Named Boo Corrigan athletic director, effective May 1.
OKLAHOMA — Extended the contract of football coach Lincoln Riley through the 2023 season.
WASHINGTON STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Mike Leach on a contract extension through the 2023 season and defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys on a three-year contract.
