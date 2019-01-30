Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Martín Pérez to a one-year contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Mark Reynolds on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with RHP Brandon Maurer and OF J.B. Shuck.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Jack McKeon senior adviser to the general manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named T.C. McCartney quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Alvis Whitted wide receivers coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Chris Strausser offensive line coach and Jason Michael tight ends coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Rob Ryan inside linebackers coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Ryan Murphy from the Minnesota Wild for D Michael Kapla.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed Arizona's swimming and diving program on two years' probation for multiple recruiting violations by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Brad Hurlbut director of athletics.

N.C. STATE — Named Boo Corrigan athletic director, effective May 1.

OKLAHOMA — Extended the contract of football coach Lincoln Riley through the 2023 season.

WASHINGTON STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Mike Leach on a contract extension through the 2023 season and defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys on a three-year contract.

