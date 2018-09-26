BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Slegers from the 10-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager John Gibbons will not return next season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. Signed DT Adolphus Washington off Dallas' practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DB Donnel Pumphrey from the practice squad. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Davon House on injured reserve. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve. Signed CB Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived WR Tanner McEvoy. Placed DE Williams Hayes on injured reserve. Signed LB Martrell Spaight. Signed DE Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and RB Rex Burkhead on injured reserve. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad. Re-signed FB Kenjon Barner and DE John Simon. Signed DB David Jones to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed PK Mike Nugent on injured reserve. Signed PK Matt McCrane.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve. Signed QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad and DL Ryan Delaire, OL Christian DiLauro and DB Dexter McCoil to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Andrew Adams. Signed CB Marko Myers to the practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.