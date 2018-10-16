BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Exercised 2019-20 options on Fs Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma and Gs Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Kristi Toliver assistant coach for player development.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Kyle Friend to the practice squad. Released OL Will House from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve. Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Rod Streater on injured reserve. Waived/injured LB James Burgess Jr. Signed WR Da'Mari Scott and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad and OL Jake Eldrenkamp and WR Blake Jackson to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR DeAngelo Yancey from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WB K.J. Brent to the practice squad. Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived S Leon McQuay. Signed OL Jeff Allen.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes on injured reserve. Waived CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad. Signed DT David Parry. Signed CB Craig James to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Donte Deayon. Placed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and WR Cody Latimer on injured reserve. Signed WR Bennie Fowler. Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe and CB Grant Haley from the practice squad and WR Kalif Raymond and DE Myles Humphrey to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda from the practice squad. Released LB Derrick Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Tom Savage to a one-year contract. Waived TE Cole Wick. Released OL Zack Golditch from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Freddie Martino. Signed OL Ruben Holcomb. Signed CB David Rivers to the practice squad. Released OT Jarron Jones and RB Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DE Ziggy Hood.
OLYMPICS
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of interim president Mary Bono.
COLLEGE
LOUISVILLE — Suspended TE Kemari Averett.
NEBRASKA — Announced the retirement of women's gymnastics coach Dan Kendig. Promoted assistant coach Heather Brink to interim head coach.
OHIO STATE — Announced junior DE Nick Bosa intends to withdraw from school.
VANDERBILT — Named Gary Redus II women's assistant basketball coach.
