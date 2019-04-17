BASEBALL
COMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh SS Ji-Hwan Bae (Greensboro-SAL) 30 games for violating the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Marco Estrada on the 10-day IL.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Alex Wilson on paternity leave.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Mike Mayers and OFs Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day IL, Bader retroactive to Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Alliance of American Football
AAF — Ceased business operations and filed for bankruptcy.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA — Announced sophomore F Anthony Duruji has transferred from Louisiana Tech.
GONZAGA — Junior F Brandon Clarke declared for the NBA draft.
LSU — Announced Joe Alleva is stepping down as athletic director and will be special assistant to the president for donor relations.
MEMPHIS — Named Jeff Crane deputy athletics director.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Freshman G A.J. Lawson declared for the NBA draft.
VIRGINIA — Junior F Mamadi Diakite declared for the NBA draft.
