BASEBALL

COMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh SS Ji-Hwan Bae (Greensboro-SAL) 30 games for violating the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Marco Estrada on the 10-day IL.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Alex Wilson on paternity leave.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Mike Mayers and OFs Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day IL, Bader retroactive to Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Alliance of American Football

AAF — Ceased business operations and filed for bankruptcy.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Announced sophomore F Anthony Duruji has transferred from Louisiana Tech.

GONZAGA — Junior F Brandon Clarke declared for the NBA draft.

LSU — Announced Joe Alleva is stepping down as athletic director and will be special assistant to the president for donor relations.

MEMPHIS — Named Jeff Crane deputy athletics director.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Freshman G A.J. Lawson declared for the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA — Junior F Mamadi Diakite declared for the NBA draft.

