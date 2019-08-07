BASEBALL
USA BASEBALL — Named Joe Girardi manager of the 2019 Premier12 team.
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league OF Nate Scantlin (Billings-Pioneer) 100 games following a third positive test for a drug of abuse; Detroit minor league 1B Reynaldo Rivera (West Michigan-MWL) 80 games and SS Pavin Parks (GCL Tigers) 52 games after both tested positive for Trenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance; and Washington minor league P Steven Fuentes (Harrisburg-EL) 50 games after testing positive for heptaminol, a stimulant.
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Jonathan Lucroy. Optioned C/INF Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived-injured WR Lance Lenoir and OT Derrick Puni. Signed OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty and TE Marcus Lucas.
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with OL Joe Dahl on a contract extension through 2021.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jordan Ta'amu. Waived C D.J. Coker.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Steve Ishmael on IR. Signed RB Aca'Cedric Ware.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S John Battle and DL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu. Placed OL Mike Liedtke on IR. Waived QB Vincent Testaverde.
COLLEGE
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Maurice Joseph assistant men's basketball coach.
