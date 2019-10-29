BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised 2020 option on DH Nelson Cruz. Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes and OFs Ian Miller and Ryan LaMarre outright to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised G Collin Sexton's third-year contract option.
MIAMI HEAT — Reinstated G Dion Waiters from suspension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released PK Matt Bryant. Waived CB D.J. White and QB Danny Etling. Signed PK Younghoe Koo.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Nate Hall. Signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Braxton Miller on practice squad IR. Signed WR Quadree Henderson to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Fadol Brown on practice squad IR. Signed LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd. Signed CB Tremon Smith from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Marqise Lee on IR. Released RB Alfred Blue from the injured list. Signed CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed future draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Xavien Howard on IR. Activated DT Robert Nkemdiche from the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released PK Mike Nugent and TE Eric Tomlinson from the active roster and OL Aaron Monteiro from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Traded DL Leonard Williams to the N.Y. Giants for a 2020 third-round and a 2021 fifth-round draft picks.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Justin Phillips. Signed LB Brandon Marshall.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector. Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed LW Justikn Abdelkader on IR, retroactive to Oct. 23.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Roman Josi to an eight-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.