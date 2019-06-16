Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 1B Edwin Encarnacion and cash to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Juan Then.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments