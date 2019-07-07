BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded Fs Solomon Hill and C/F Miles Plumlee to Memphis for F Chandler Parsons. Signed F D'Andre Hunter and C Bruno Fernando.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Kyrie Irving and C DeAndre Jordan.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F/C Dwight Powell to a contract extension.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Derrick Rose.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Traded G/F Andre Iguodala and a protected first-round draft pick to Memphis for F Julian Washburn.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Jeremy Lamb.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Traded C Moritz Wagner, F Jemerrio Jones, G Isaac Bonga and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Washington, which sent cash to New Orleans. New Orleans sent C Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Gs Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart and F Brandon Ingram. Re-signed G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G Alex Caruso and C JaVale McGee. Signed G Quinn Cook, C DeMarcus Cousins, F/G Danny Green, G Troy Daniels and F Jared Dudley.
PHOENIX SUNS — Traded Fs Josh Jackson and De'Anthony Melton, a 2020 and 2021 second-round draft picks to Memphis for Gs Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed G/F Rodney Hood.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Traded F Davis Bertans to Washington, which sent the draft rights to F Aaron White to Brooklyn. Brooklyn sent F DeMarre Carroll to San Antonio. Agreed to terms with Carroll on a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Tomas Satoransky and traded him to Chicago for future draft considerations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.