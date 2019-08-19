BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Columbus (IL) and OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Blue for rehab assignments.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Rogelio Armenteros and Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Placed 2B Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Round Rock.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Wei-Chung Wang to Las Vegas (PCL). Assigned C Dustin Garneau outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Peter Fairbanks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF-1B Scott Heineman and RHP Phillips Valdez from Nashville (PCL). Placed RHP Adrian Sampson on 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 18. Designated RHP David Carpenter for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Bo Takahashi from Jackson (SL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Billy Hamilton off waivers from Kansas City. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett and placd him on the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Wes Parsons off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Scott Oberg to the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned 3B Deven Marrero outright to New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Zach Davies from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Aaron Wilkerson to San Antonio (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Eduardo Vera to a minor league contract. Placed 2B Brian Dozier on the paternity list. Recalled INF-OF Adrian Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Travis Schlenk to president of basketball operations and general manager; Chelsea Lane to vice president of athletic performance and sports medicine; Dan Martinez to vice president of team operations; Derek Pierce to vice president of player personnel; Dotun Akinwale Jr. to director of scouting; Mike McNeive to director of player personnel, Daniel Starkman to senior manager of basketball operations; Nick Ressler to manager of basketball operations; Paul Jesperson to assistant video coordinator; Chris Mast to data scientist, athletic performance and sports medicine and Connor Smith to assistant athletic trainer. Named Stephen Giles pro player personnel scout.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Named Mike Miller assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB E.J. Gaines.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Josh Caldwell.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Kai Nacua and RBs Charcandrick West and Marquis Young. Placed RB D'Onta Foreman and WR Daurice Fountain on IR. Waived S Derrick Kindred.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Elijah Qualls. Waived-injured DL Shane Bowman.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Nigel Harris. Agreed to terms with LB Quart'e Sapp. Activated TE Jonnu Smith and PK Ryan Succop from the PUP list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms with F Valeri Nichushkin on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — Announced junior men's basketball F/G Jacob Grandison is transferring from Holy Cross.
WILLIAM PENN — Announced the addition of women's wrestling to begin competition in the 2020-2021 school year.
