BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Andre Scrubb from the Los Angeles Dodgers for INF Tyler White.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced the retirement SS Troy Tulowitzki. Placed OF Brett Gardner on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL.

National League

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Kyle Korver.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Donte Grantham.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Cameron Payne.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB Frank Gore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith and LS Dan Godsil. Waived WR Kermit Whitfield.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DTs Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Kilgo and CB Darius Slay on NFI list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. Activated LB Jamal Davis II from the NFI list.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Alex Brown. Signed DL Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel to four-year contracts. Waived-injured OL Erik Magnuson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Damon Webb.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson. Waived-injured OT Brian Wallace.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Andreas Borgman from Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Announced the addition of beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.

FURMAN — Named Jason Donnelly athletic director.

