BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Andre Scrubb from the Los Angeles Dodgers for INF Tyler White.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave to Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced the retirement SS Troy Tulowitzki. Placed OF Brett Gardner on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL.
National League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Andreas Borgman from Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Kyle Korver.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Donte Grantham.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Cameron Payne.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB Frank Gore.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith and LS Dan Godsil. Waived WR Kermit Whitfield.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DTs Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Kilgo and CB Darius Slay on NFI list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. Activated LB Jamal Davis II from the NFI list.
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Alex Brown. Signed DL Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel to four-year contracts. Waived-injured OL Erik Magnuson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Damon Webb.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson. Waived-injured OT Brian Wallace.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Andreas Borgman from Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Announced the addition of beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.
FURMAN — Named Jason Donnelly athletic director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.