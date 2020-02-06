Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Joe Torre to special assistant to the commissioner; Morgan Sword to executive vice president, baseball economics & operations; and Chris Young to senior vice president. Named Gregor Blanco and Nick Hundley senior directors, baseball operations.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Strop on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene. Acquired G Derrick Walton, Jr. and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers for the Hawks' 2022 second-round draft pick. Acquired F/C Skal Labissiere and cash considerations from the Portland Trail Blazers for the Hawks' 2024 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings for C Alex Len and F Jabari Parker.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired F Marcus Morris from the Knicks and G Isaiah Thomas from the Wizards for G Maurice Harkless going to New York and F Jerome Robinson to Washington. The Clippers will send to New York a 2020 first-round pick in the June draft, a protected first-round swap option in 2021 and Detroit's 2021 second-round pick.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired G D'Angelo Russell, G Jacob Evans and F Omari Spellman for G Andrew Wiggins and Minnesota's first-rounder and second-round 2021 draft picks, unless the first-rounder is in the top three.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired G Shabazz Napier from Denver for G Jordan McRae.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Quentin Poling.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — S Eric Weddle announced his retirement.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.
COLLEGE
WISCONSIN — Announced the resignation of basketball strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.