Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Joe Torre to special assistant to the commissioner; Morgan Sword to executive vice president, baseball economics & operations; and Chris Young to senior vice president. Named Gregor Blanco and Nick Hundley senior directors, baseball operations.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Strop on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene. Acquired G Derrick Walton, Jr. and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers for the Hawks' 2022 second-round draft pick. Acquired F/C Skal Labissiere and cash considerations from the Portland Trail Blazers for the Hawks' 2024 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings for C Alex Len and F Jabari Parker.