BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Andy Green bench coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development and Will Venable third base coach.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. Claimed RHP Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Claudio on a one-year contract. Claimed INF Ronny Rodríguez off waivers from Detroit.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Wheeler on a five-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Roquan Smith on IR. Signed LB Devante Bond. Released LB Dewayne Hendrix from the practice squad. Signed DB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived PK Brett Maher. Signed PK Kai Forbath.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated T Jared Veldheer from the exempt/commissioner permission list. Released G/T Adam Pankey.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed K Adam Vinatieri and WRr Parris Campbell on the IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Brendan Lemieux $2,000.00 for elbowing.
COLLEGE
CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced retirement of football coach Mike Turner.
OLD DOMINION — Named Ricky Rahne football coach.
PURDUE — Announced co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Nick Holt will not return for the 2020 season.
TEXAS—SAN ANTONIO — Named Jeff Traylor football coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.