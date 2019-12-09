Clip art sports

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Andy Green bench coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development and Will Venable third base coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. Claimed RHP Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Claudio on a one-year contract. Claimed INF Ronny Rodríguez off waivers from Detroit.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Wheeler on a five-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Roquan Smith on IR. Signed LB Devante Bond. Released LB Dewayne Hendrix from the practice squad. Signed DB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived PK Brett Maher. Signed PK Kai Forbath.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated T Jared Veldheer from the exempt/commissioner permission list. Released G/T Adam Pankey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed K Adam Vinatieri and WRr Parris Campbell on the IR.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Brendan Lemieux $2,000.00 for elbowing.

COLLEGE

CARSON-NEWMAN — Announced retirement of football coach Mike Turner.

OLD DOMINION — Named Ricky Rahne football coach.

PURDUE — Announced co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Nick Holt will not return for the 2020 season.

TEXAS—SAN ANTONIO — Named Jeff Traylor football coach.

