BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer through July 1.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ian Hamilton and OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded LHP Williams Jerez to San Francisco for RHP Chris Stratton.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hendricks on a four-year contract for 2020-23. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (PCL). Reassigned RHP Allen Webster to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted T.J. Weist to assistant special teams coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed OT Dillon Gordon off waivers from Kansas City.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Landry Jones.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed coach Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Graduate men's basketball G Dazon Ingram intends to transfer.

ARKANSAS — Fired men's basketball coach Mike Anderson.

BYU — Announced the retirement of men's basketball coach Dave Rose.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named David McFatrich volleyball coach.

FLORIDA — Announced graduate men's basketball F Keith Stone will transfer.

GEORGIA TECH — Fired women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph.

HOFSTRA — Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey.

IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Steve Prohm on a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Announced junior F Cam Lard is leaving the men's basketball program.

NEBRASKA — Fired men's basketball coach Tim Miles.

N.C. STATE — Signed football coach Dave Doeren to a five-year contract.

TENNESSEE — Suspended DB Kenneth George Jr. indefinitely from the football team after his arrest.

TROY — Named Scott Cross men's basketball coach.

