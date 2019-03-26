BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer through July 1.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ian Hamilton and OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded LHP Williams Jerez to San Francisco for RHP Chris Stratton.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hendricks on a four-year contract for 2020-23. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (PCL). Reassigned RHP Allen Webster to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted T.J. Weist to assistant special teams coach.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed OT Dillon Gordon off waivers from Kansas City.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Landry Jones.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed coach Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Graduate men's basketball G Dazon Ingram intends to transfer.
ARKANSAS — Fired men's basketball coach Mike Anderson.
BYU — Announced the retirement of men's basketball coach Dave Rose.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named David McFatrich volleyball coach.
FLORIDA — Announced graduate men's basketball F Keith Stone will transfer.
GEORGIA TECH — Fired women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph.
HOFSTRA — Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey.
IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Steve Prohm on a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Announced junior F Cam Lard is leaving the men's basketball program.
NEBRASKA — Fired men's basketball coach Tim Miles.
N.C. STATE — Signed football coach Dave Doeren to a five-year contract.
TENNESSEE — Suspended DB Kenneth George Jr. indefinitely from the football team after his arrest.
TROY — Named Scott Cross men's basketball coach.
