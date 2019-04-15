BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 13.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Luke Walton coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DT Kyle Love to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving and DE Roy Robertson-Harris.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed K Sam Ficken off waivers from Seattle.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers and S Matthias Farley.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Blake Countess, DE Morgan Fox, DBs Dominique Hatfield and Kevin Peterson and WRs KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Anthony Harris, OT Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion and WR Jordan Taylor.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Resigned WR Russell Shepard.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR Mitchell Ateman, K Daniel Carlson and OT Justin Murray.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DL Cedric Thornton from the reserve/retired list. Signed DB Greg Mabin.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL George Fant, DE Quinton Jefferson, LB Austin Calitro, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson, S Shalom Luani, RB J.D. McKissic, LS Tyler Ott, CB Kalan Reed and G Jordan Simmons.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Nazem Kadri for the remainder of the first round for cross-checking Boston F Jake DeBrusk in the head. Suspended San Jose C Joe Thornton for one playoff game for a hit to the head of Vegas' F Tomas Nosek.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Alain Vigneault coach.
COLLEGE
DUKE — Freshman F Zion Williamson declared for the NBA draft.
GONZAGA — Junior F Rui Hachimura declared for the NBA draft.
LOUISVILLE — Announced freshmen women's basketball G Elizabeth Balogun and F Elizabeth Dixon are transferring from Georgia Tech and sophomore F Kianna Smith is transferring from California.
TENNESSEE — Named Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan women's assistant basketball coaches.
VIRGINIA — Junior G Ty Jerome and sophomore G De'Andre Hunter have declared for the NBA draft.
