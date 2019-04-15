Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 13.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Luke Walton coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DT Kyle Love to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving and DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed K Sam Ficken off waivers from Seattle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers and S Matthias Farley.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Blake Countess, DE Morgan Fox, DBs Dominique Hatfield and Kevin Peterson and WRs KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Anthony Harris, OT Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion and WR Jordan Taylor.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Resigned WR Russell Shepard.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR Mitchell Ateman, K Daniel Carlson and OT Justin Murray.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DL Cedric Thornton from the reserve/retired list. Signed DB Greg Mabin.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL George Fant, DE Quinton Jefferson, LB Austin Calitro, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson, S Shalom Luani, RB J.D. McKissic, LS Tyler Ott, CB Kalan Reed and G Jordan Simmons.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Nazem Kadri for the remainder of the first round for cross-checking Boston F Jake DeBrusk in the head. Suspended San Jose C Joe Thornton for one playoff game for a hit to the head of Vegas' F Tomas Nosek.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Alain Vigneault coach.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Freshman F Zion Williamson declared for the NBA draft.

GONZAGA — Junior F Rui Hachimura declared for the NBA draft.

LOUISVILLE — Announced freshmen women's basketball G Elizabeth Balogun and F Elizabeth Dixon are transferring from Georgia Tech and sophomore F Kianna Smith is transferring from California.

TENNESSEE — Named Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan women's assistant basketball coaches.

VIRGINIA — Junior G Ty Jerome and sophomore G De'Andre Hunter have declared for the NBA draft.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments