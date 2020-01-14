Transactions
0 comments
agate

Transactions

  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired Alex Cora manager.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of LB Luke Kuechly.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Pat Shurmur offensive coordinator.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.

COLLEGE

IOWA — DE A.J. Epenesa, OT Tristan Wirfs and RB Toren Young will enter the NFL draft.

NOTRE DAME — Promoted Tom Rees to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Suspended Gs Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for its game against Nebraska due to failure to meet program standards and expectations.

RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Announced C Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the rest of this season.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Nick Rolovich football coach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News