Transactions

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.

COLLEGE

IOWA — DE A.J. Epenesa, OT Tristan Wirfs and RB Toren Young will enter the NFL draft.

NOTRE DAME — Promoted Tom Rees to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Suspended Gs Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for its game against Nebraska due to failure to meet program standards and expectations.

RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Announced C Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the rest of this season.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Nick Rolovich football coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0