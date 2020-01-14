Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Fired Alex Cora manager.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of LB Luke Kuechly.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Pat Shurmur offensive coordinator.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.
COLLEGE
IOWA — DE A.J. Epenesa, OT Tristan Wirfs and RB Toren Young will enter the NFL draft.
NOTRE DAME — Promoted Tom Rees to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.
OHIO STATE — Suspended Gs Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for its game against Nebraska due to failure to meet program standards and expectations.
RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE — Announced C Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the rest of this season.
WASHINGTON STATE — Named Nick Rolovich football coach.