BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Shogo Akiyama on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Fire coach Peter Laviolette.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.
VIRGINIA TECH — RB Deshawn McClease announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.
