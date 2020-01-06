Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Shogo Akiyama on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Fire coach Peter Laviolette.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.

VIRGINIA TECH — RB Deshawn McClease announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.

