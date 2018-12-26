FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will House to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brian Brown to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Kenny Clark on injured reserve. Activated OL Alex Light from exempt status. Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Signed CB Michael Hunter to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Marquis Flowers. Signed WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Announced women's assistant basketball coach Nicole Mealing will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.
GEORGIA TECH — Suspended LB Charlie Thomas from the Quick Lane Bowl.
