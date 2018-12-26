Try 1 month for 99¢
FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will House to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brian Brown to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Kenny Clark on injured reserve. Activated OL Alex Light from exempt status. Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Signed CB Michael Hunter to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Marquis Flowers. Signed WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Announced women's assistant basketball coach Nicole Mealing will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

GEORGIA TECH — Suspended LB Charlie Thomas from the Quick Lane Bowl.

