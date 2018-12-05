BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Owings on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Luke Weaver, C Carson Kelly, INF Andrew Young and a 2019 competitive balance round B draft pick (No. 6) from the St. Louis Cardinals for INF Paul Goldschmidt.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Derek Fisher coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL D.J. Humphries on injured reserve. Signed OL Joe Barksdale. Signed OL Rees Odhiambo from the Indianapolis practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed WR Mose Frazier from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR A.J. Green on injured reserve. Activated CB Davontae Harris from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Mason Gentry and WR Daniel Williams to the practice squad. Promoted OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Placed DL Daniel Ekuale the reserve/suspended by commissioner list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve. Promoted DE Eric Lee from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Fadol Brown off waivers from Oakland and CB Natrell Jamerson off waivers from Houston. Placed RB Tra Carson and CB Kevin King on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT De'Ondre Wesley to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB C.J. Anderson, CB Bene Benwikere and DE Kony Ealy. Placed WR Martavis Bryant, LB Shilique Calhoun and S Reggie Nelson on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dekoda Watson on the injured reserve list. Signed LS Colin Holba to a two-year contract. Promoted LB Pita Taumoepenu from the team's practice squad. Signed S Terrell Williams Jr. to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Trey Quinn and G Jonathan Cooper on injured reserve. Signed QB Josh Johnson, G Zac Kerin, C Demetrius Rhaney and DE Marcus Smith.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired D Stefan Elliott and F Tobias Lindberg from the Pittsburgh Penguins for D Macoy Erkamps and F Ben Sexton.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Placed Oregon on two years probation for violating rules related to the men's and women's basketball teams and the track and field program and suspended women's basketball coach Kelly Graves two games. Fined the school $5,000 plus 1 percent of the men's and women's basketball budgets.
COLORADO — Named Mel Tucker football coach.
MISSOURI — Extended the contract of Barry Odom football coach two years.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Kliff Kingsbury offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
