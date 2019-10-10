BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Exercised contract options on F TJ Leaf and G Aaron Holiday. Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman. Released WR J.J. Nelson. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. Named Aaron Stamn offensive assistant coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a three-year contract.
WINTER SPORTS
AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship and 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons because football coach Pete Fredenburg let a player use his car for more than 18 months.
MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women's basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.