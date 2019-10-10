Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Exercised contract options on F TJ Leaf and G Aaron Holiday. Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman. Released WR J.J. Nelson. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. Named Aaron Stamn offensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a three-year contract.

WINTER SPORTS

AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship and 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons because football coach Pete Fredenburg let a player use his car for more than 18 months.

MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women's basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments