BASEBALL

MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded LHP Adam McCreery to the L.A. Dodgers for cash.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Ryan on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Isaiah Canaan.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami's practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Derrick Shelby on injured reserve. Signed S Ryan Neal from the practice squad and RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Korey Toomer. Placed G Anthony Coyle on the practice squad/injured list. Signed S Eddie Pleasant. Signed FB Malcolm Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Clive Walford.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed G James Carpenter on injured reserve. Signed OL Ben Braden from the practice squad and RB Mark Thompson to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad. Signed LB James Cowser and WR Johnny Holton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB David Rivers from the practice squad and TE Donnie Ernsberger to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Josh Carraway to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Jean-Sebastien Dea.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired assistant general manager Chris Pryor and assistant coach Gord Murphy.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Announced the retirement of football coach Paul Johnson.

TEXAS STATE — Named Jake Spavital football coach.

