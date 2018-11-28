BASEBALL
MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded LHP Adam McCreery to the L.A. Dodgers for cash.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Ryan on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Isaiah Canaan.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami's practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Derrick Shelby on injured reserve. Signed S Ryan Neal from the practice squad and RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Korey Toomer. Placed G Anthony Coyle on the practice squad/injured list. Signed S Eddie Pleasant. Signed FB Malcolm Johnson to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Clive Walford.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed G James Carpenter on injured reserve. Signed OL Ben Braden from the practice squad and RB Mark Thompson to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad. Signed LB James Cowser and WR Johnny Holton to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB David Rivers from the practice squad and TE Donnie Ernsberger to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Josh Carraway to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Jean-Sebastien Dea.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired assistant general manager Chris Pryor and assistant coach Gord Murphy.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA TECH — Announced the retirement of football coach Paul Johnson.
TEXAS STATE — Named Jake Spavital football coach.
