BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired INF Christian Arroyo and RHP Hunter Wood from Tampa Bay for OF Ruben Cardenas and 2019-2020 International signing period slot money.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay for two players to be named. Acquired LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson from New York Mets in exchange for RHP Marcus Stroman and cash considerations.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released INF Mark Reynolds and RHP Seunghwan Oh.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Matt Longacre.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C John Yarbrough. Waived-injured C Lo Falemaka.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.

