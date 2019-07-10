BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Seth Curry. Re-signed F Maxi Kleber.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Kawhi Leonard.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Declined to match Memphis' offer sheet to G Tyus Jones.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Traded F Paul George to the L.A. Clippers for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Danilo Gallinari and first-round draft picks from 2021-24 and 2026.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed Fs Tobias Harris and Al Horford.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Alex Iafallo to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Aliaksei Protas to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
SAN FRANCISCO — Announced men's basketball G Damari Milstead is transferring from Grand Canyon.
