BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Seth Curry. Re-signed F Maxi Kleber.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Kawhi Leonard.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Declined to match Memphis' offer sheet to G Tyus Jones.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Traded F Paul George to the L.A. Clippers for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Danilo Gallinari and first-round draft picks from 2021-24 and 2026.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed Fs Tobias Harris and Al Horford.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Alex Iafallo to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Aliaksei Protas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

SAN FRANCISCO — Announced men's basketball G Damari Milstead is transferring from Grand Canyon.

