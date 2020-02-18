Transactions

BASEBALL
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.
COLLEGE
KANSAS — Named Jonathan Wallace special teams and running backs coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So'oto defensive line coach.