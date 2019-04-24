BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Blaine Hardy on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded INF Ryne Ogren to Baltimore for RHP Mike Wright.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed PK Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised their option on CB William Jackson for one year through the 2020 season.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Exercised their fifth-year option on RB Ezekiel Elliott.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Brian Robison to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on DL DeForest Buckner.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed OL Tony Bergstrom.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack on a five-year contract extension.
CREIGHTON — Junior F Martin Krampelj and junior G Davion Mintz declared for the NBA draft.
NOTRE DAME — Sophomore women's basketball F Danielle Patterson intends to transfer.
