BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Blaine Hardy on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded INF Ryne Ogren to Baltimore for RHP Mike Wright.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed PK Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised their option on CB William Jackson for one year through the 2020 season.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Exercised their fifth-year option on RB Ezekiel Elliott.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Brian Robison to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on DL DeForest Buckner.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed OL Tony Bergstrom.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack on a five-year contract extension.

CREIGHTON — Junior F Martin Krampelj and junior G Davion Mintz declared for the NBA draft.

NOTRE DAME — Sophomore women's basketball F Danielle Patterson intends to transfer.

