BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Carlos Martinez to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Deshaun Davis.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR N'Keal Harry.
NEW YORK JETS — Fired general manager Mike Maccagnan. Named Adam Gase acting general manager, in addition to his duties as coach.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Amani Hooker.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Ralph Krueger coach.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzlikins to a one-year contract.
