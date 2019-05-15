Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Carlos Martinez to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Deshaun Davis.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR N'Keal Harry.

NEW YORK JETS — Fired general manager Mike Maccagnan. Named Adam Gase acting general manager, in addition to his duties as coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Amani Hooker.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Ralph Krueger coach.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzlikins to a one-year contract.

