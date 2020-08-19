Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated OF Ramon Laureano.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site. Optioned OF Mallex Smith to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed LHP Dietrich Enns to a minor league contract. Designated 3B Daniel Robertson for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site and placed RHP Juan Nicasio on the restricted list and removed him from the 40-man roster.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Julian Merryweather from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Nick Markakis on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cristian Pache from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Steven Souza on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled INF Hernan Perez from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Brad Wieck from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Taylor Ward to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from alternate training site.