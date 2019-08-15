Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa.

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Promoted player development coach Aaron Miles to assistant coach.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Tarik Phillip.

TENNIS

ATP — Fined Nick Kyrgios $113,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity during and after his second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted a sixth year of eligibility to Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson.

ARKANSAS — Dismissed junior F Gabe Osabuohien from the men's basketball program.

CREIGHTON — Named Judd Cornell men's golf coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments