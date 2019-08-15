BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa.
NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Promoted player development coach Aaron Miles to assistant coach.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Tarik Phillip.
TENNIS
ATP — Fined Nick Kyrgios $113,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity during and after his second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted a sixth year of eligibility to Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson.
ARKANSAS — Dismissed junior F Gabe Osabuohien from the men's basketball program.
CREIGHTON — Named Judd Cornell men's golf coach.
