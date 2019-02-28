Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 13, Washington 5

Detroit 7, Atlanta 6

N.Y. Yankees 8, Pittsburgh 6

Houston 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia (ss) 5

Philadelphia (ss) 11, Toronto 5

Milwaukee (ss) 10, Cincinnati 8

Kansas City 3, San Diego 2

Oakland 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 7

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee (ss) 2

Arizona 10, Cleveland 7

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 6

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 1, Minnesota 0

