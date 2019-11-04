Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Olson and RHPs Cody Anderson, A.J. Cole and Danny Salazar from the 60-day IL and announced they refused outright assignments to Columbus (IL) and elected to become free agents.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined their 2020 club option on OF Kole Calhoun.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined 2020 option on LHP Martín Pérez.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP T.J. McFarland off waivers from Arizona.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF/OF Chad Spanberger to Milwaukee for RHP Chase Anderson and exercised Anderson's 2020 option.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Flowers and OF Nick Markakis on one-year contracts. Declined club 2020 option on RHP Julio Teheran.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Exercised 2020 option on C Manny Piña. Declined 2020 option on 1B Eric Thames.

NEW YORK METS — Tendered a qualifying offer to RHP Zack Wheeler. Claimed LHP Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Declined 2020 options on RHP Jared Hughes, RHP Pat Neshek and LHP Jason Vargas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Exercised 2020 options on OF Starling Marte and RHP Chris Archer.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Cleveland Cavaliers G Kevin Porter Jr. one game without pay for improperly making contact with a game official.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Miami Dolphins RB Mark Walton without pay for four games for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with P Ryan Allen. Signed DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Reassigned wide receivers coach Raheem Morris to secondary coach, running back coach Dave Brock to wide receivers coach and offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach Bernie Parmalee to running backs coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed DE Porter Gustin to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated CB Isaiah Johnson from the reserve/injured list. Released LB Brandon Marshall.

COLLEGE

LSU — LB Michael Divinity has left the football team.

