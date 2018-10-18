BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to a contract extension with coach Michael Malone.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Oakland $20,000 for violating the league's injury report policy by not downgrading G Kelechi Osemele from questionable to out for a Week 5 game. Suspended Dallas Cowboys WR Terrance Williams for three games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted CB Deatrick Nichols from the practice squad. Released WR Kendall Wright.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Cam Phillips from the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad. Waived WR Auden Tate.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Zack Golditch to the practice squad. Released G Sean Harlow from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve. Re-signed OT Michael Ola.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Jake Dotchin to a one-year contract and assigned him to San Diego. Traded C Mitch Hults to Tampa Bay for future considerations.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated G Corey Crawford.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated G Jonathan Quick from injured reserve.
